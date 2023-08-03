In Memory of Bedros Artin Aprahamian

Bedros Artin (Harout) Aprahamian was born on December 13, 1931 in a refugee camp in Beirut, Lebanon and died suddenly on the morning of July 26, 2023 in his home in Worcester, Massachusetts. His parents, Artin and Vartouhi (nee Sargisian) were Armenian Genocide survivors who settled in Lebanon.

At just 12 years old, Bedros left school to begin his apprenticeship in tailoring in order to support his family and he would go on to become a proud and skilled master tailor.

Bedros married his childhood neighbor and love of his life, Hasmig Manougian, in 1956 and together they had five children. When it became clear that economic and political strife would threaten his family’s future and educational prospects, Bedros made the ambitious move of coming to America. Through intense work and determination, working long hours and holding down two full-time jobs, Bedros became a well-known and much sought after tailor in fine men’s clothing across Central Massachusetts, first working for Viapiano’s custom tailoring upon his arrival to the U.S. He pursued and achieved the American dream, putting five children through college and raising a close-knit family of patriotic Armenian-Americans.

Bedros taught through example and parable. He told many stories of his youth and upbringing. He read the Bible each night and for many years served as a member and moderator of the Armenian Church of the Martyrs of Worcester the first Armenian church in the United States.

Bedros was a tower of strength for friends, family and community – he always emphasized the importance of kindness, strong morals and hard work to all those who knew him.

He leaves behind a community of loved ones including five children – Prof. Ani Aprahamian, Harout Aprahamian (and wife Marilyn), Arpi Aprahamian, Hagop Aprahamian and Hrair Aprahamian; five grandchildren – Hovig Charchaflian, Kenar Mkrtschjan (and husband Nareg), Talar Aprahamian, Bedros Aprahamian, Pateal Aprahamian; and one great-grandson, Mshag Mkrtschjan.

He leaves behind his brother-in-law Sarkis Manoukian (and wife Vera and nephew Nareg and niece Lori), his brother Zohrab Abrahamian (and wife Maro and family), his sister Sara Antikadjian (and family), his brother-in-law Manoug Manoukian (and family). He leaves many nieces and nephews and their families. Bedros was predeceased by his wife Hasmig, his sisters Gulenia and Mari, his brother Hovhannes, his brothers-in-law, Kachatur, Vramshabouh, Misak, Vahe and sisters-in-law, Shoushanig, Arenuhi and Nver, and nephews (Jirair and Daniel) and nieces (Rosine and Tina).

Funeral services were held on August 1 at the Armenian Church of the Martyrs in Worcester with burial at Hope Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Armenian Church of the Martyrs, 22 Ormond Street, Worcester, MA 01609.