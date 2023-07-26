Pianist Kariné Poghosyan to celebrate Khachaturian and Rachmaninoff in concert

NEW YORK—Renowned pianist Kariné Poghosyan will pay tribute to Sergey Rachmaninoff’s 150th and Aram Khachaturian’s 120th anniversaries at a concert on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Praised for her “sense of joy” (NY1’s Stephanie Simon), “bewitching detail and thunderous power” (New York Music Daily), the powerhouse Armenian-American pianist will appear in the one-night-only concert with her long-time colleague Maestro Jason Tramm and the MidAtlantic Philharmonic Orchestra.

The program comprises two iconic piano concerti: Rachmaninoff’s timeless Piano Concerto No. 2 in C Minor and Khachaturian’s electrifying Piano Concerto in D-flat Major.

The concert in honor of the composers is presented in honor of Armenian Independence Day by the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America at the Saint Vartan Cathedral, 630 Second Avenue, New York. Tickets are $40, $20 for students.