ANCA Summer Interns Rally for Artsakh Justice

WASHINGTON D.C.—Summer 2023 brought a bright set of Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Leo Sarkisian Internship (LSI), Maral Melkonian Fellowship and Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program interns to the heart of the nation’s capital for an intensive advocacy campaign to stop an Artsakh genocide and protect Armenia’s sovereignty. For six weeks, twelve interns from across the U.S. and Canada marched on Capitol Hill to ensure pro-Armenian advocacy remains at the forefront of American policy issues.

During their first week, the ANCA summer team dove right into congressional education efforts, encouraging members to cosign the letter, led by Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA), calling on Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, to stop all military aid to Azerbaijan’s Aliyev regime and send vital humanitarian assistance to Artsakh. In the span of three days, the team visited 535 offices – 435 House and 100 Senate – defending the rights of the Artsakh people through the halls of Congress. With the support of the ANCA and the LSI team, 54 cosponsors joined the letter.

In the second week, the team headed to Congress for the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission Hearing, a landmark event spotlighting Azerbaijan’s escalating aggression against the indigenous Armenian Christians of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), calling for sanctions against the Azerbaijani government in the face of a second Armenian Genocide taking place in the region.

With House and Senate consideration of the National Defense Authorization Act looming, the remaining weeks were focused on meeting with congressional offices and conducting drop offs in an effort to encourage members to sponsor and cosponsor amendments that support Artsakh freedom and Armenian security. These experiences offered interns an inside look at the steps required to push forth pro-Armenian legislation, whether details in drafting an amendment or approaches utilized to speak with a congressional staff member.

Throughout their internship, the interns had the opportunity to meet with policy experts from an array of fields. ANCA executive director Aram Hamparian and programs director Alex Galitsky, the first two speakers in this series, shared their wisdom regarding the foundations of Armenian advocacy and the role of the ANCA in bolstering the security of Armenia and Artsakh and preventing aid from reaching dictatorships—Turkey and Azerbaijan—who threaten the Armenian people with genocide and ethnic cleansing.

Having won the Congressional Art Competition, Vermont native Shakeh Hagopian visited the ANCA team and LSI interns to speak about her 3D art painting which centered around Artsakh and Armenian identity; her painting will be hung in Congress for one year.

In the pursuit of exploring different career paths, the interns headed to Deloitte and met with Tadeh Issahakian, Sevan Mehrabian and Sipan Ohanessian, who spoke about the dynamic nature of consulting and learning to harness learned skills towards benefiting the Armenian homeland. Three individuals with much political experience, Maryland State Representative Lorig Charkoudian, Dr. Jirayr Ratevossian and Professor Gregory Aftandilian, spoke to the interns about their experiences as Armenians working on the local, state and federal levels, stressing the importance of having Armenians pushing forth the Armenian cause within government. Similarly, Sam Tadevosyan, director of government relations at McDonald’s Corporation, shed light on the opportunities that led him to lobbying. Charlie Mahtesian, POLITICO’s senior editor, shared the importance of being “the Armenian in the room,” especially in the world of journalism.

Artsakh Representative to the United States Robert Avetisyan discussed the dire situation in Artsakh, but shined light on the possibilities to better the current situation. Ambassador John Evans, who was the first government official to correctly name the Armenian Genocide, spoke about his experiences in the foreign service and time as ambassador.

Armenian Legal Center founding executive director Kate Nahapetian reviewed international laws in relation to Armenia and discussed the legal aspects of Artsakh’s international recognition efforts. Library of Congress Armenian and Georgian area specialist Dr. Khatchig Mouradian shared his experience as a Library of Congress employee and showcased Armenian manuscripts dating to the 14th century. ARF Eastern Region Central Committee member George Aghjayan hosted a seminar on Armenian genealogy in Western Armenia, shedding light on his journey in finding his family through connections made in the Armenian homeland. Shant Nahapetian, former Capital Gateway Program (CGP) fellow, shined light on the clarity he gained in finding his future career path through his experiences in Washington D.C.

ANCA chairman emeritus Garo Armenian challenged the next generation of Armenian advocates to explore tangible ways to transform the situation in the Armenian homeland amid ever-changing regional dynamics

The Leo Sarkisian Internship program — named after the late ANCA Eastern U.S. community leader and Hai Tahd advocate — empowers dedicated Armenians in their efforts to achieve justice for the Armenian Genocide, freedom for Artsakh, and a secure and prosperous Armenian homeland. The LSI was established in 1986 and now has hundreds of alumni spread across the world. For the fifth year, the LSI is running concurrently with the Maral Melkonian Avetisyan Fellowship, named in memory of the devoted youth advocate who dedicated her life to helping the Armenian homeland. Joining them are participants of the Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program Internship, honoring the memory of the proud youth advocate for a prosperous Armenian homeland.

ANCA summer interns are selected through a competitive application process with acceptance based on academic excellence and demonstrated capacity for community leadership. While in Washington D.C., summer interns stay at the Aramian House, an eight-bedroom former bed and breakfast located in Washington D.C.’s historic Dupont Circle neighborhood, just a short walk from the ANCA headquarters. The Aramian House was established through a generous donation by sisters Sue, the late Margo, and the late Martha Aramian, generous benefactors of ANCA programs and projects in the Armenian homeland and diaspora.

The 2023 ANCA Leo Sarkisian interns are Olivia Abajian, Greg Akopyan, Tsoline Gevorkian, Sofia Kirchen, Emma Lopez, Sophia Papazian, Tara Ourfalian, Nver Saghatelyan, Artur Shekyan and Ruby Topalian. Joining them are ANCA Maral Melkonian Avetisyan Summer Fellow Areni Hamparian and Capital Gateway Program intern Vahagn Boudakian.

Meet the 2023 ANCA Summer Interns:

Olivia Abajian is studying at the University of Maryland as a government and politics major with a concentration in international relations. On campus, she is the rising editor-in-chief of the Terrapin Yearbook, a member of UMD’s Armenian Students Association, and a member of Phi Sigma Sigma. Olivia is currently a member of the AYF-YOARF “Hyortik” chapter.

“I took part in the Leo Sarkisian Internship program to gain hands-on experience in our political system and to explore possible careers in our nation’s capital. This internship has given me the experience of a lifetime, as I have been able to work to enact the change I wish to see for Armenia and Artsakh through the United States government system. After these six weeks, I feel much more educated on Armenian-American politics and accomplished to know I spent my summer doing my part to fight for our homeland.”

Greg Akopyan is a rising junior at the American University of Armenia majoring in politics and governance and minoring in environmental studies. Since arriving at AUA, Greg has taken an active role in the community, becoming a peer mentor and student council member.

“The skills and knowledge I have gained from the LSI internship have been vital to help me understand the opportunities for my future in Washington D.C. I hope to pursue a degree in law after graduating and use that to advance Hai Tahd and build a safe, democratic and prosperous Armenia. I want to help the next generation of Armenian-Americans get involved with politics and advocacy to ensure our community has a powerful voice in the U.S.”

Vahagn Boudakian is pursuing a major in political science with a minor in psychology at Brooklyn College CUNY. In addition to his studies, he attended the American University of Armenia and actively engaged with organizations focused on assisting Armenian refugees and contributing to the 2020 war effort.

“These experiences provided me with firsthand exposure to the multitude of challenges that Armenia faces in terms of security and development. At the forefront of Armenia’s fight for survival lies the crucial issue of preserving Artsakh. I’m excited about the prospect of leveraging the knowledge I acquire from this internship to make meaningful contributions to my local ANCA chapter. By actively participating, I hope to effectively employ my newfound expertise in furthering the cause of Armenia’s progress.”

Tsoline Gevorkian is a rising junior at the University of Vermont, currently studying psychology and sociology. She grew up an active member of the AYF and has always been a passionate advocate for the Armenian cause. She currently serves as the treasurer of the Middlesex County West AYF chapter.

“After this internship, my newfound knowledge of American politics will broaden my ability to spread this knowledge to others. I now feel more capable and confident in hosting more efficient conversations and educationals regarding our current Armenian issues and am proud that I was able to spend my summer fighting for our brothers and sisters in Artsakh, and for an azad angakh miatsyal Haiastan.”

Areni Hamparian is a rising senior at the University of California, San Diego, majoring in political science and minoring in history. She is a member of the AYF “Nigol Touman” chapter and serves on the Hai Tahd, Haytoug Magazine, Artsakh Task Force and With Our Soldiers Central Councils.

“The ANCA internship has offered me a clearer understanding of the nation’s political system as well as further clarity at the nuances that exist in the complex web of interests housed in this city. I will surely utilize all I have learned with the intention of strengthening my local community and the Armenian nation. By galvanizing the strength of our community worldwide, through organizations like the ANCA, I believe the Armenian nation has the ability to pave a brighter future for generations to come.”

Sofia Kirchen is a rising second year at the University of California Berkeley studying international relations and Middle Eastern languages and cultures, with a focus on peace and conflict studies.

“I am super passionate about the role that grassroots activism plays in combating democratic backsliding around the world. I have spent my time on Capitol Hill as a Leo Sarkisian intern leveraging both my previous political campaign experience and everything that I have learned during my time in a meaningful way that furthers the Armenian cause here on Capitol Hill, specifically around the development of legislation.”

Emma Lopez recently graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a degree in political science. This past year at Amherst, I was the vice president and secretary/social media manager of our Armenian Students Association. I’m also a member of the ACYOA at my home parish, St. George Armenian Church, and regularly volunteer.

“The LSI program gave me the opportunity to apply the knowledge I’ve learned at university and actually have an impact on different policies, especially those that prioritize pro-Armenia and Artsakh legislation. It’s incredibly rewarding to see the elected officials you visited sign onto a resolution or letter that you came to inform them about. I’m so grateful to have had to opportunity to work with the ANCA these past six weeks, and I look forward to passing on the knowledge and experiences I’ve had to continue to have a positive impact on our community.”

Sophia Papazian is a rising sophomore at the University of California, Berkeley studying political economy and minoring in public policy. She has a passion for serving the global community and is heavily involved in the ASUC Student Union, Global Research and Consulting, Cal’s Armenian Student Association, Cal’s Pi Beta Phi chapter and Homenetmen Hrashq.

“After having the opportunity to participate in the Rising Leaders Program in March, I knew that I wanted to come back for the Leo Sarkisian Internship. I’m honored to have had the opportunity to surround myself with students that share a common dedication in advocating for our Armenian community. Meeting various Armenian-American leaders and spending days on Capitol Hill pushing for legislation gave me a first-hand glimpse into how our government really runs. I’m honored and excited to be in the hub of the nation’s capital and strengthen my skills in leadership, civic engagement, and to continue to advocate for those in Artsakh and Armenia.”

Tara Ourfalian is a rising junior at UCLA studying environmental science with a concentration in environmental systems and society. For the past several years, she has been heavily involved in many Armenian community organizations, including the UCLA ASA and Hidden Road Initiative chapters, Homenetmen, Armenia Fund and the AYF.

“With the skill set and experiences I have gained as an LSI fellow, I hope to pursue a career in law while continuing to advance the ambitions of the Armenian cause and to create an environment for the Armenian youth to carry on this important birthright. Being in Washington D.C. has opened my eyes to the intricate workings of the American political system and unveiled so many new avenues of community involvement. My appreciation for the important work that the ANCA carries out has only continued to grow, because it is spaces like these that will ensure that the voices of our people are heard and addressed in a way that will bring forth necessary change.”

Nver Saghatelyan is a student at Johns Hopkins University, majoring in international studies and economics.

“My aim is to leverage this education to challenge the status quo and contribute to peaceful resolutions in contrast to the ongoing tensions and violence. With every shell that was launched in Artsakh, my determination grew. My dreams did not seem too audacious in the face of this reality. This program explains the dynamics of American politics and equips young Armenian leaders with practical, hands-on experience, skills and knowledge, which will help us actively contribute to the development of Armenia and work towards the peaceful resolution of the Artsakh conflict.”

Artur Shekyan is a rising junior at the University of Toronto, studying political science and economics. He is the vice-chair of the AYF Toronto “Simon Zavarian“ chapter.

“For every Armenian around the world, our main priority should be to see an independent and united Armenian homeland, and that is exactly why I am here.The skills I gained from this internship are going to help me grow the Armenian community back in Toronto and also encourage more Armenian-Canadians to speak up on our issues, gather their voices and apply change to our policies regarding Armenia and Artsakh.”

Ruby Topalian is entering her second year at Trinity College Dublin as part of Columbia University’s dual BA program. She is studying Middle Eastern and European languages and cultures with a concentration on Arabic and Italian, and at Columbia, she will study political science.

“As an editor on multiple campus publications, I look forward to bringing these ideas back to college. I’m also happy to say that I have connected with my Armenian roots more over these past six weeks. When I start college again this year, I look forward to bringing what I’ve learned these past six weeks back to my college campus and working to ensure that my peers not only know about our issues, but want to fight for them as well.”