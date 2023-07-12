ARF Bureau Office of Youth Affairs launches “Armenian Students for Artsakh”

The ARF Bureau Office of Youth Affairs is pleased to announce the launch of a new research call titled “Armenian Students for Artsakh.” The program aims to harness the potential of Armenian students worldwide in support of the Artsakh front. The office is initiating this program in light of the critical period that Artsakh is currently experiencing and the pressing need to utilize the academic and professional skills of Armenian students and scholars for the greater Armenian cause, particularly in relation to Artsakh.
The program aims to bring together the professional capacity of Armenian students across various disciplines, such as political science, economics, social sciences, legal, culture and investigative journalism. The objective is to make their research available for effective use by influential institutions involved in pro-Armenian activities.
Students aged 20-35 from Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora are invited to participate in this program. The participants’ work will be supervised by renowned mentors.
To apply, please complete the application form and submit the accompanying explanatory notes by July 31, 2023, at studentsforartsakh.am.
The deadline for submission of research papers is October 1, 2023.
The following materials and mentors are planned for the program:
The destructive impact of the blockade of Artsakh on the rights and mental state of the children of Artsakh
Gegham Stepanyan, Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Artsakh
Blockade of the Berdzor Corridor as a war crime, from the International Law perspective
Siranush Sahakian, Head of the Armenian Center for International and Comparative Law
Azerbaijan’s Caviar Diplomacy in Europe
Heghineh Evinian, Director of European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy
The Aliyev family and Azerbaijan’s foreign investments and manifestations of corruption
Harout Sassounian, Editor-in-chief of the California Courier newspaper
The importance of the implementation of sanctions against Azerbaijan
Aram Hamparian, Executive director of the ANCA office in Washington, D.C.
Azerbaijan’s Energy Policy with Russia and the West
Yeghia Tashjian, Researcher at the American University of Beirut
The nation to an army system ideology in Armenia and Artsakh
Former Deputy Supreme Commander, Lieutenant General Tiran Khachatryan
Relations between Azerbaijan and Israel
Shahan Kandaharian, Editor-in-chief of Beirut Aztag Daily
National minorities of Azerbaijan
Edgar Elbakyan, Co-founder of the Armenian Project
Azerbaijan’s relations with regional powers
Abraham Gasparyan, Founding director of Genesis Armenia Center
Azerbaijan’s political and academic attempts to distort history
Deputy Minister of Education, Science and Sports of the Republic of Artsakh Lernik Hovhannisyan
The potential of unconventional water resources in Artsakh
Hovsep Der Kevorkian, ARF Bureau member and water resources specialist
The urgent necessity to preserve spiritual and non-material heritage of Artsakh
Father Garegin Hambardzumyan, Director of Artsakh’s spiritual and cultural heritage preservation office in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin
Possibilities of increasing the resilience of Artsakh’s economy
Suren Parsyan, ARF Bureau Economic Research Office director
The importance of involving international humanitarian organizations in Artsakh
Vicken Ashkarian, Collaborator at International Organization for Humanitarian Aid
Armenian humanitarian assistance to Artsakh Armenians after the 44-day war
Lilit Martirosyan, Chairwoman of ARS Artsakh
Artsakh issue on the agenda of international organizations
Mario Nalbandian, Member of the Central Council of ARF Hye Tahd, Socialist International Vice President
The white papers will be evaluated based on the following criteria:
- Modernity
- Feasibility significance
- Research work capacity
- Objective basis of the work
- Compliance with technical requirements
Students are encouraged to enter the program either individually or in groups of up to three.
All participants will receive symbolic gifts. The research papers will be evaluated by a panel of mentors. Each selected winner will be rewarded with scholarships as follows: first place – $1,000 USD, second place – $750 USD, and third place – $500 USD.
At the conclusion of the competition, an online conference will be organized to present the best white papers to the public. Each research paper will be published in newspapers in Armenia and the Diaspora.
The competition results will be announced on November 1, 2023.
