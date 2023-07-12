ARF Bureau Office of Youth Affairs launches “Armenian Students for Artsakh”

The ARF Bureau Office of Youth Affairs is pleased to announce the launch of a new research call titled “Armenian Students for Artsakh.” The program aims to harness the potential of Armenian students worldwide in support of the Artsakh front. The office is initiating this program in light of the critical period that Artsakh is currently experiencing and the pressing need to utilize the academic and professional skills of Armenian students and scholars for the greater Armenian cause, particularly in relation to Artsakh.

The program aims to bring together the professional capacity of Armenian students across various disciplines, such as political science, economics, social sciences, legal, culture and investigative journalism. The objective is to make their research available for effective use by influential institutions involved in pro-Armenian activities.

Students aged 20-35 from Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora are invited to participate in this program. The participants’ work will be supervised by renowned mentors.

To apply, please complete the application form and submit the accompanying explanatory notes by July 31, 2023, at studentsforartsakh.am.

The deadline for submission of research papers is October 1, 2023.

The following materials and mentors are planned for the program:

The destructive impact of the blockade of Artsakh on the rights and mental state of the children of Artsakh

Gegham Stepanyan, Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Artsakh

Blockade of the Berdzor Corridor as a war crime, from the International Law perspective

Siranush Sahakian, Head of the Armenian Center for International and Comparative Law

Azerbaijan’s Caviar Diplomacy in Europe

Heghineh Evinian, Director of European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy

The Aliyev family and Azerbaijan’s foreign investments and manifestations of corruption

Harout Sassounian, Editor-in-chief of the California Courier newspaper

The importance of the implementation of sanctions against Azerbaijan

Aram Hamparian, Executive director of the ANCA office in Washington, D.C.

Azerbaijan’s Energy Policy with Russia and the West

Yeghia Tashjian, Researcher at the American University of Beirut

The nation to an army system ideology in Armenia and Artsakh

Former Deputy Supreme Commander, Lieutenant General Tiran Khachatryan

Relations between Azerbaijan and Israel

Shahan Kandaharian, Editor-in-chief of Beirut Aztag Daily

National minorities of Azerbaijan

Edgar Elbakyan, Co-founder of the Armenian Project

Azerbaijan’s relations with regional powers

Abraham Gasparyan, Founding director of Genesis Armenia Center

Azerbaijan’s political and academic attempts to distort history

Deputy Minister of Education, Science and Sports of the Republic of Artsakh Lernik Hovhannisyan

The potential of unconventional water resources in Artsakh

Hovsep Der Kevorkian, ARF Bureau member and water resources specialist

The urgent necessity to preserve spiritual and non-material heritage of Artsakh

Father Garegin Hambardzumyan, Director of Artsakh’s spiritual and cultural heritage preservation office in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin

Possibilities of increasing the resilience of Artsakh’s economy

Suren Parsyan, ARF Bureau Economic Research Office director

The importance of involving international humanitarian organizations in Artsakh

Vicken Ashkarian, Collaborator at International Organization for Humanitarian Aid

Armenian humanitarian assistance to Artsakh Armenians after the 44-day war

Lilit Martirosyan, Chairwoman of ARS Artsakh

Artsakh issue on the agenda of international organizations

Mario Nalbandian, Member of the Central Council of ARF Hye Tahd, Socialist International Vice President

The white papers will be evaluated based on the following criteria:

Modernity

Feasibility significance

Research work capacity

Objective basis of the work

Compliance with technical requirements

Students are encouraged to enter the program either individually or in groups of up to three.

All participants will receive symbolic gifts. The research papers will be evaluated by a panel of mentors. Each selected winner will be rewarded with scholarships as follows: first place – $1,000 USD, second place – $750 USD, and third place – $500 USD.

At the conclusion of the competition, an online conference will be organized to present the best white papers to the public. Each research paper will be published in newspapers in Armenia and the Diaspora.

The competition results will be announced on November 1, 2023.