In Memory of Gregory D. Goshgarian

Gregory Daniel Goshgarian of Canton, MA took his last breath on the evening of July 6, 2023. He was the beloved son of Crosby Jr. and Flo (Bournazian) Goshgarian; loving brother of Kenny Goshgarian and his wife Caroline and Ali Coletta and her husband Nick; and cherished uncle of Jack Goshgarian and Cameron Coletta. He is survived by his caring and devoted boyfriend, Rob Paliotta.

For decades, Goshgarian suffered with countless serious detriments to his physical form – all while having an unwavering spirit to live a life that was full of love and on his own terms. But it was long before this that Greg taught us the importance of staying true to ourselves and proud of who we all are. He redefined one-of-a-kind with a special combination of love and humor that changed us all for the better, no matter how long you knew him.

He was fascinated by history and loved to travel, feeding off the love he saw and felt in all cultures. He adored time with loved ones – especially his nephews. He took pride in making the ones he loved laugh, whether it be through inside jokes, quoting movies or thoughtfully obscure and junky gifts. Goshgarian had no idea how much of an impact he had on everyone he met because his spirit was so deeply ingrained in his everyday interactions. He was a naturally nocturnal person due to his desire and need to squeeze every ounce of life from each day.

Greg’s time with us was cut short after 42 years, but he lived a life filled with love, strength and determination. He adored his family, his boyfriend Rob, his incredible friends and his exceptional medical team at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Goshgarian radiated love to everyone he met and everyone he met loved him. This was his ability and his nature. Never to be forgotten, our hearts are forever broken by this void left in our world, but his loving, funny and resilient legacy will live on through us all.

Funeral services will be held at Holy Trinity Armenian Church, 145 Brattle Street, Cambridge on Wednesday, July 12 at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visitation will be held at church Wednesday morning from 10 – 11 a.m.

Luncheon will follow immediately after church services in Charles and Nevart Talanian Cultural Hall.

Cemetery services are private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Holy Trinity Armenian Church or the Cancer Research Institute.