Eastern Prelacy announces schedule for October Pontifical visit

NEW YORK—The Eastern Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church announced last Thursday that it is finalizing plans to welcome Catholicos Aram I in October. The itinerary for the pontifical visit of His Holiness to the Eastern United States will include all parishes from Washington, D.C. to Wisconsin:

October 20-24: Watertown, MA

October 24-25: Worcester, MA

October 25-26: Indian Orchard, MA

October 26-27: Troy, NY

October 27: New Britain, CT

October 28-31: Providence, RI

October 31: Whitinsville, MA

November 1: North Andover, MA

November 2-3: Granite City, IL

November 3-5: Glenview, IL

November 6: Waukegan, IL

November 6: Racine, WI

November 7-8: Detroit, MI

November 8-14: Washington, D.C.

November 14-15: Philadelphia, PA

November 15-17: Ridgefield, NJ

November 17-21: New York City

His Holiness, who recently wrapped up his pontifical visit to Canada, also made a scheduled detour to visit the Armenian community of Niagara Falls, New York, along with his pontifical delegation, including Archbishop Papken Tcharian, Prelate of Canada, Bishop Torkom Donoyan, Prelate of the Western Prelacy, Rev. Fr. Barouyr Shernezian, Dean of the Theological Seminary and staff-bearer, and Krikor Mahserejian, co-chair of the Central Executive Council of the Holy See.

Led by a Canadian police procession, His Holiness was welcomed at the United States border by His Eminence Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian, Prelate of the Eastern Prelacy of the US, and the faithful. United States police escorted the procession to the Cemetery of Niagara Falls, where a requiem service was conducted for the souls of the deceased members of the local Armenian community.

Subsequently, His Holiness visited St. Hagop Church of Niagara Falls. As the choir and clergy sang the customary liturgical hymn “Hrashapar,” the Catholicos entered the church to a warm welcome by Archbishop Anoushavan and the parishioners. A reception to honor His Holiness was held afterwards at the parish hall. During the luncheon, remarks were made by the chair of the church’s Board of Trustees, Mayor of Niagara Falls Robert Restaino, and the Prelate.

Following an exchange of souvenirs, His Holiness addressed the audience and expressed his joy for the opportunity, recalling his frequent visits to the community as a student studying in New York. He also commended the fact that the Armenian spirit is kept alive in the community.