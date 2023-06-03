Pianist Kariné Poghosyan honoring Aram Khachaturian’s 120th anniversary

NEW YORK—Praised for her “bewitching detail and thunderous power” (New York Music Daily), award-winning “powerhouse pianist” Kariné Poghosyan will present a one-night-only tribute to her compatriot Aram Khachaturian (1903-1978) in honor of the composer’s 120th birth anniversary this year.

The concert will take place at Cary Hall at the DiMenna Center on 450 West 37th Street on Wednesday, June 7, at 9:00 p.m. Presented by the Permanent Mission of Republic of Armenia to the United Nations, the evening will feature Poghosyan with her long-time colleague, Maestro Jason Tramm and the MidAtlantic Philharmonic Orchestra.

The concise 45-minute program is comprised of two solo works, the vivacious “Toccata” and Poghosyan’s own solo transcription of the delicate “Lullaby” from the ballet Gayaneh. The grand event of the evening will be the performance of Khachaturian’s iconic Piano Concerto in D-flat Major, for which Poghosyan will be joined by Maestro Tramm and the MidAtlantic Philharmonic Orchestra.

NY1’s Stephanie Simon has said, “There is such a sense of joy, even ecstasy as she plays,” when describing the Armenian-American pianist’s performances.Seating is limited for the concert and advance ticket purchase is recommended. There will be no ticket sales at the entrance and doors open at 8:45 p.m. The concert will be filmed.