Chhange announces new executive director

The Board of Directors of the Center for Holocaust, Human Rights and Genocide Education (Chhange), located on the campus of Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, New Jersey, is pleased to announce the appointment of Asya Darbinyan, Ph.D., as executive director. “The Board is very excited to welcome Asya to our organization,” commented Howard Dorman, Chhange’s Board president. “Asya brings a wealth of experience from her education and the organizations she has worked for in the past that will be of great benefit to Chhange.”

Dr. Darbinyan earned her doctorate in history at the Strassler Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Clark University in 2019 and completed her dissertation while teaching undergraduate and graduate-level courses as a Fellow in Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Stockton University. She also taught courses on genocide and women, the history of the Holocaust, and on comparative genocides as a postdoctoral scholar at the Martin-Springer Institute at Northern Arizona University and as a visiting professor at the Strassler Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Clark. Prior to pursuing her doctorate, Dr. Darbinyan served as the deputy director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute in Yerevan, Armenia. As a scholar, educator and administrator, she has dedicated her career to raising awareness of and educating about genocide and refugee crises around the globe since she knows that education is key to genocide and mass atrocity prevention.

“I am honored to join this noble organization. Throughout my career, I have admired Chhange as a pioneer and leader in Holocaust and genocide education for over 40 years, standing up against injustice and hate in all its forms,” Dr. Darbinyan stated. “Continuing to build on Chhange’s incredible legacy, I am enthused by the opportunity to work with our dedicated, hardworking and creative team of professionals, educators and volunteers. Together we will reinforce and build new strategic partnerships to support Chhange’s mission and vision.”

Dr. Darbinyan may be contacted at asya.darbinyan@chhange.org or at the Chhange office, 732-224-1889.

Founded in 1979, Chhange’s mission is to educate about the Holocaust, genocide and human rights; promote the elimination of racism, antisemitism and all forms of prejudice; and develop creative programs regarding these crucial human issues.