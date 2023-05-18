2023 Armenian Night at the Pops to feature violinist Eva Aronian

BOSTON, Mass. – The Friends of Armenian Culture Society will present the 70th annual Armenian Night at the Pops on Friday, June 9 at 8 p.m. at Boston’s majestic Symphony Hall.

This year, Boston-educated violinist Eva Aronian will appear as a soloist with the Boston Pops Orchestra. She will join the orchestra and music director Keith Lockhart in a performance of the violin concerto by Aram Khachaturian (3rd movement), marking the 120th anniversary of the composer’s birth.

The program for the evening, titled A Symphonic Journey, will feature travel authority and writer Rick Steves, who will team up with the Boston Pops for a performance that combines Europe’s most stirring Romantic era anthems with beautiful high-definition cinematography and Steves’ insights into European history.

Praised as an artist “balancing emotional weight and technical virtuosity […] conveying the music’s power with a persuasiveness matched by few” (Culture Spot LA), Aronian, a Canadian-Armenian, is in high demand as a chamber musician, orchestral musician and soloist across the world. Her performances have brought her to Carnegie Hall, Wigmore Hall, Boston’s Jordan Hall, the Kimmel Center (Philadelphia) and the Maison Symphonique (Montreal), among others. She is the recipient of top prizes at the Minnesota Orchestra Young Artists Competition, the Orchestre Symphonique de Montreal Competition and the Canadian Music Competition. She has performed as a soloist with the Calgary Civic Symphony, Orchestra Philharmonic de Bacau and the Brookline Symphony Orchestra. She began her position as principal second violin of the Royal Northern Sinfonia in 2021.

Aronian earned her undergraduate and master’s degrees from the New England Conservatory (NEC) in 2017 and 2019 respectively, under the tutelage of Donald Weilerstein; she was his teaching assistant from 2017-2018. During her time at NEC, she was also an intern for Music for Food, a musician-led initiative founded by Kim Kashkashian to help fight hunger in local communities through chamber music concerts. She received her artist diploma with distinction from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in 2021 with David Takeno.

Tickets for this concert are available online.