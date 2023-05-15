ARS Cambridge “Shushi” Chapter shines on 90th anniversary

WATERTOWN, Mass. — The Armenian Relief Society (ARS) Cambridge “Shushi” Chapter hosted an anniversary red carpet gala celebration at the Oakley Country Club on Friday, May 5. Members of the chapter and their guests, community supporters and sponsors gathered to have a memorable evening together in celebration of the 90th anniversary of the “Shushi” chapter’s establishment.

The theme of the evening was “Hollywood at Հ․Օ․Մ” and celebrated current chapter members and attendees, as well as the stars of the past, including the 10 trailblazing Armenian women who founded the chapter in 1933.

Community members walked the red carpet and took a professional photograph, which was printed and instantly framed as a party favor. A cocktail hour featured hors d’oeuvres and champagne followed by an exquisite dinner in the ballroom.

Dinner gave way to a keynote address by ARS “Shushi” Chapter chair Artvine Torossian, who spoke about keeping “our hearts and minds aligned.” “This direct correlation between war, casualties, blockades, displacement versus humanitarian aid, sponsorships, fundraising, survival and preservation are on the same upward trajectory,” she said. “Unfortunately, they are never inversely correlated. This also means dollars donated does not mean less victims. Programs funded do not mean less violence and oppression. At the heart level, this same experience was in the hearts of our founding members.”

Torossian concluded her remarks by dedicating the “Start at Հ․Օ․Մ” wall full of stars ‘on location’ nominated by attendees, sponsors and donors to the 10 founding members of the “Shushi” Chapter. “In the 90 years that have passed, we remain hearts and minds aligned with the vision, purpose and mission of our founding members, and all are dedicated to the service of our people. They are the stars we are celebrating tonight, and they recognize you, all of you who came to support us, encourage us, celebrate with us and ensure the continuation of the next 90 years of our chapter. We all are the stars of the night,” said Torossian, thanking the sponsors, guests, members and all attendees for their generosity, support and encouragement.

After dinner, there was music and dancing with international percussionist Marco Mr. Tam Tam. ARS “Shushi” Chapter member Ani Zargarian, the talented emcee for the evening, shared her beautiful voice with an Armenian medley. DJ Arden was also on hand with his energetic mixes.

The festive evening served its purpose of raising funds for the local, regional and global programs of the ARS and celebrating a milestone anniversary. The chapter raised over $10,000, which will be distributed to the ARS’ local schools, regional and global camps and international programs.