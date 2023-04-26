St. Illuminator’s hosts Emma Grigoryan art exhibition

NEW YORK, NY—On Sunday, April 16, St. Illuminator’s Armenian Apostolic Cathedral held the opening reception for a retrospective art exhibition featuring the paintings of the talented Armenian artist Emma Grigoryan, installed in Pashalian Hall.

After opening remarks by Rev. Fr. Mesrob Lakissian, Anahit Hovhannisyan introduced the artist, who expressed her gratitude to the many people who helped shape her life and inspire her art, and her appreciation to St. Illuminator’s for hosting the exhibition.

Grigoryan was born and raised in Gyumri, Armenia. She attended the famed Panos Terlemezian Art School in Yerevan and graduated from the Yerevan Fine Arts and Theater Institute. She became a member of the Union of Fine Artists of Armenia in 1971. Grigoryan has lived in New York City for the past three decades, where she created much of her striking, colorful and imaginative artistic output in the tradition of the finest painters Armenia has ever produced. Her paintings have been exhibited in collective and individual shows in different countries, including the US, Moscow, Canada, Belgium, Lebanon, Iraq and Armenia.

The reception was attended by art lovers and guests, who enjoyed Grigoryan’s paintings and the hospitality provided by the exhibition committee.



The exhibition is on view every day until Monday, May 15. Many of the works on display are available for purchase with part of the proceeds benefiting the cultural programs of St. Illuminator’s. Those interested in purchasing Grigoryan’s works are invited to inquire with the Cathedral office.