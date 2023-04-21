In Memory of Nevart Talanian

Nevart (Semonian) Talanian of Lincoln, formerly of Belmont and Boca Raton, Florida, passed peacefully at home with her loving family at her side on April 19, 2023.

Beloved wife of the late Charles G. Talanian. Devoted mother of Gail O’Reilly and her husband Richard; Charles M. Talanian and his wife Ann. Cherished grandmother of Charles Christopher Talanian and his wife Noel. Adored great grandmother of Celina, Charlie and Chloe Talanian. Loving daughter of the late Nishan and Aznive (Sarafian) Semonian. Sister of the late Margaret Najarian. Nevart is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Nevart was a graduate of Bryant Stratton Business School and worked with her husband in his grocery store and later in his real estate business.

Nevart was a meticulous watercolor painter for over 33 years, an active volunteer in her church’s activities and an avid golfer.

Visiting hours will be held at the Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home on 558 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown on Wednesday, April 26 from 4-8 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Funeral services will be held at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church on 145 Brattle Street, Cambridge on Thursday, April 27 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Holy Trinity Armenian Church (for the Charles and Nevart Talanian Trust Fund). Interment at Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge.