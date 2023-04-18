Armenian Cultural Foundation to host art exhibition by Ani Babaian

ARLINGTON, Mass. – On Saturday, May 13th at 4 p.m., the Armenian Cultural Foundation (ACF) will host the opening reception of a solo exhibition titled “Soaring,” featuring the latest works of Ani Babaian.

Babaian dedicates “Soaring” to her late parents, who inspired, encouraged and provided a rich background for her creative life. The exhibition features a series of works, including “Untold Stories of Grandma’s Quilt,” “More than Words” and “Legacy.”



“I am thrilled to share my latest works, defined by my identity, thoughts, personal experiences and the beauty around me with art lovers,” said Babaian. “I hope viewers will find meaning and inspiration in my art. I have always believed that art has the power to connect people, and I am excited to connect with the audience through this exhibition.”



Babaian is an independent researcher, artist and art conservator who holds a Master of Fine Arts degree from Alzahra University in Tehran. She is a fine arts painter who has exhibited her works in Iran (Isfahan, Tehran), Armenia (Yerevan) and the United States in Massachusetts (Lowell, Lexington, Watertown), New Jersey and New York.

“Soaring” is Babaian’s third solo exhibition, following her first solo exhibition of paintings in Gallery Classic of Isfahan in 2008 and her second exhibition titled “The Spectrum of a Legacy” at the Adele and Haig Der Manuelian Galleries of the Armenian Museum of America in 2016.



Babaian has worked on numerous conservation projects, including the murals at the historic 17th century St. Amenaprkich Vank (Holy Savior Cathedral) in New Julfa, Isfahan, murals painting in the Museum of Decorative Arts of Isfahan, paintings of Holy Trinity Armenian Church of Greater Boston, and others. She is the curator of the Mardigian Library of the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR), where she has worked since 2013.

The exhibition will be on view from May 13th to May 26th, weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and weekends from 1 to 4 p.m. at the ACF, located at 441 Mystic Street in Arlington, MA.

The exhibition is free and open to the public.