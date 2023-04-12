In Memory of Our Dear Unger Arden

Editor’s Note: Arden Boyajian, a proud member of the AYF South Florida “Arev” Chapter, passed away on April 11, 2022. He was 17 years old. The following memorial tribute was prepared by his friends in honor of his one-year death anniversary.

It has been one year since you left us, but you left us with the best memories from seminars, AYF Olympics, chapter socials and meetings. Attending these events without you has not been the same. Unger Arden, you have left a huge mark on each of us. Your AYF spirit will continue to live on through the “Arev” Chapter. As we continue to grow, we vow to think of you in every initiative we pursue. It has been a tough year without you, but we hope to make you proud.

Here are some memories from your fellow AYF members.

“Arden was one of the most thoughtful and funny people I have ever met. He had a unique sense of humor that always put a smile on my face. As much as Arden was caring and thoughtful he was twice as intelligent, never failing to wow me with his amazing young entrepreneurship. I miss him, and I know that the world is a little less bright without his infectious laughter and kind heart.” Aram Najarian, AYF Washington, DC “Ani” Chapter

“Arden was like a little brother to me. I loved all those special memories we had driving around in our cars with all the boys, talking about cars all day. Arden always brought joy to me. I love him, and he will always be in my heart.” Hamlet Panosyan, AYF South Florida “Arev” Chapter

“When it comes to the Armenian community, Arden was the definition of an ideal Armenian taking part in the community in any way he can, from helping our AYF chapter grow or raising money for Artsakh, he put his heritage first and wanted to keep our Armenian history and culture alive for years to come. Arden Boyajian wasn’t just my best friend. He was the little brother I never had. We were inseparable. Whether we were going out to dinner to watch Heat games or going to Armenian events, we were always together. Unfortunately, while I’ll no longer be able to create memories with him, I’ll never forget him and the memories we did make. Arden was truly a special person, not just to me, but to a countless number of people. He will never be forgotten. I love you, Arden jan.” Alec Samra, AYF South Florida “Arev” Chapter

May you rest in paradise, unger.