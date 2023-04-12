In Memory of Our Dear Unger Arden

Editor’s Note: Arden Boyajian, a proud member of the AYF South Florida “Arev” Chapter, passed away on April 11, 2022. He was 17 years old. The following memorial tribute was prepared by his friends in honor of his one-year death anniversary.  

Alec Samra, Tamar Kassarjian and Arden Boyajian

It has been one year since you left us, but you left us with the best memories from seminars, AYF Olympics, chapter socials and meetings. Attending these events without you has not been the same. Unger Arden, you have left a huge mark on each of us. Your AYF spirit will continue to live on through the “Arev” Chapter. As we continue to grow, we vow to think of you in every initiative we pursue. It has been a tough year without you, but we hope to make you proud.

Back row: AYF members Kristina Boutros, Alec Samra, Celia Boyajian, Arden Boyajian, Michael Mamikonyan and Hamlet Panosyan. Front row: Sona Karapetyan, Tamar Kassarjian, Gabriela Sarkisyan, Haig Karapetyan, Zoya Panosyan and Mary Vardanyan at “Netflix and Unger Night”

Here are some memories from your fellow AYF members. 

“Arden was one of the most thoughtful and funny people I have ever met. He had a unique sense of humor that always put a smile on my face. As much as Arden was caring and thoughtful he was twice as intelligent, never failing to wow me with his amazing young entrepreneurship. I miss him, and I know that the world is a little less bright without his infectious laughter and kind heart.” Aram Najarian, AYF Washington, DC “Ani” Chapter

Aram Najarian and Arden Boyajian

“Arden was like a little brother to me. I loved all those special memories we had driving around in our cars with all the boys, talking about cars all day. Arden always brought joy to me. I love him, and he will always be in my heart.” Hamlet Panosyan, AYF South Florida “Arev” Chapter

“When it comes to the Armenian community, Arden was the definition of an ideal Armenian taking part in the community in any way he can, from helping our AYF chapter grow or raising money for Artsakh, he put his heritage first and wanted to keep our Armenian history and culture alive for years to come. Arden Boyajian wasn’t just my best friend. He was the little brother I never had. We were inseparable. Whether we were going out to dinner to watch Heat games or going to Armenian events, we were always together. Unfortunately, while I’ll no longer be able to create memories with him, I’ll never forget him and the memories we did make. Arden was truly a special person, not just to me, but to a countless number of people. He will never be forgotten. I love you, Arden jan.” Alec Samra, AYF South Florida “Arev” Chapter

May you rest in paradise, unger.

Arden Boyajian and Alec Samra
Tamar Kassarjian is a native Floridian and currently working toward her masters in healthcare administration. She serves on the executive of the ARS "Sosseh" Chapter, where she’s been a member for nine years. She also serves as the secretary for the AYF South Florida “Arev” Chapter, where she has been a member for five years. Tamar is active in her local Armenian community as an Armenian dance teacher at Arevig Dance Ensemble and an Armenian language kindergarten teacher at the local Sunday school.
