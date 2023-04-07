Literary Lights to feature We Are All Armenian in virtual event

The International Armenian Literary Alliance (IALA), the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) and the Krikor and Clara Zohrab Information Center continue their reading series, Literary Lights, with another virtual event, featuring Aram Mrjoian, editor of We Are All Armenian, who will be joined by contributors, Kohar Avakian, Chris McCormick and J.P. Der Boghossian. The event will take place on Zoom on April 29, 2023 at 1 p.m. EST. Registration is required.

We Are All Armenian is a groundbreaking collection of personal essays–by established and emerging Armenian voices–exploring the multilayered realities of life in the Armenian diaspora. Anthology contributors include Liana Aghajanian, Naira Kuzmich, Sophia Armen, Nancy Kricorian, Olivia Katrandjian, Nancy Agabian, Chris Bohjalian, Aline Ohanesian, Raffi Joe Wartanian, Anna Gazmarian, Raffy Boudjikanian, Hrag Vartanian, Mashinka Firunts Hakopian, Carene Rose Mekertichyan and Scout Tufankjian.

Literary Lights is a monthly reading series, held from February to November in a mixed online and in-person format, featuring new works of literature by Armenian authors. Audience members are invited to read along with the series.