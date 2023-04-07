Literary Lights to feature We Are All Armenian in virtual event

April 7, 2023 International Armenian Literary Alliance Literary Corner, Announcements 0

The International Armenian Literary Alliance (IALA), the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) and the Krikor and Clara Zohrab Information Center continue their reading series, Literary Lights, with another virtual event, featuring Aram Mrjoian, editor of We Are All Armenian, who will be joined by contributors, Kohar Avakian, Chris McCormick and J.P. Der Boghossian. The event will take place on Zoom on April 29, 2023 at 1 p.m. EST. Registration is required.

We Are All Armenian is a groundbreaking collection of personal essays–by established and emerging Armenian voices–exploring the multilayered realities of life in the Armenian diaspora. Anthology contributors include Liana Aghajanian, Naira Kuzmich, Sophia Armen, Nancy Kricorian, Olivia Katrandjian, Nancy Agabian, Chris Bohjalian, Aline Ohanesian, Raffi Joe Wartanian, Anna Gazmarian, Raffy Boudjikanian, Hrag Vartanian, Mashinka Firunts Hakopian, Carene Rose Mekertichyan and Scout Tufankjian.

Literary Lights is a monthly reading series, held from February to November in a mixed online and in-person format, featuring new works of literature by Armenian authors. Audience members are invited to read along with the series.

International Armenian Literary Alliance

International Armenian Literary Alliance

The International Armenian Literary Alliance is a nonprofit organization launched in 2021 that supports and celebrates writers by fostering the development and distribution of Armenian literature in the English language. A network of Armenian writers and their champions, IALA gives Armenian writers a voice in the literary world through creative, professional, and scholarly advocacy.
International Armenian Literary Alliance

@armliterary

IALA supports and celebrates writers by fostering the development and distribution of Armenian literature in the English language.
Literary Lights returns with a virtual event feat. @AMrjoian575, We Are All Armenian editor, who, this time, will b… https://t.co/4TRKxReh9Z - 3 hours ago

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*