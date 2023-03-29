ARF of Boston, Armenian Assembly to host conversation with US diplomat Edward P. Djerejian

WATERTOWN, Mass. – The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) of Boston and the Armenian Assembly of America invite you to a hybrid event in commemoration of the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. This free and open event will be held at the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (395 Concord Ave, Belmont) and on Zoom on Thursday, April 20, at 7:00 p.m.



This conversation, hosted by Dr. Ara Nazarian, will feature The Honorable Edward P. Djerejian who served in eight administrations from John F. Kennedy to Bill Clinton. He was the US Ambassador to Syria and Israel, Special Assistant to President Ronald Reagan and Deputy Press Secretary of Foreign Affairs. He also served as Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs. After retiring from the Foreign Service, he was the founding director of Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy and currently serves as a Senior Fellow at the Middle East Initiative at Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs. He is a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and is on the Board of Trustees of the Carnegie Corporation of New York.

Entitled “The Armenian Genocide Continuum: Deir ez-Zor Yesterday, Artsakh Today,” the conversation will include reflections on Ambassador Djerejian’s career as an American diplomat of Armenian origin and examine the treatment of Armenians on their ancestral lands from Western Armenia to Artsakh during the last century, the compassion and complicity of the international community, and the role of the United States government from establishing the Near East Fund to a decades-long policy of denial and final recognition of the Armenian Genocide.