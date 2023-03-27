AIWA scholarship applications due April 18

BOSTON, Mass. – April 18 is the deadline for college and university students to submit scholarship applications to the Armenian International Women’s Association (AIWA) for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Over $80,000 was awarded for the current academic year in scholarship aid by the AIWA Central Board and Affiliates to graduate and undergraduate students from the United States, Canada, Armenia, Syria, Lebanon, Turkey and other countries in fields ranging from mathematics and architecture to government, public administration, medicine, art and design.

New this year is a $5,000 scholarship established by Dr. Patti Fletcher and her daughters in memory of her maternal grandmother Arshalous Tashjian Medzorian, an Armenian Genocide survivor who lived an incredibly hard life as a result, but always retained love and hope in her heart.

Dr. Fletcher describes the scholarship as a “passion project” inspired by her grandmother’s belief in the power of education. In addition to education, Dr. Fletcher notes, “Technology is a key vehicle to level the playing field for all populations” and “Armenia and Armenian women are no different.”

The scholarship is designed to support mid-career Armenian women “who are pursuing advanced STEM and/or economic development degrees in order to make a better life for themselves, their families and the communities where they live and work.”

Her ultimate goal, Dr. Fletcher adds, is “to raise the next generation of Armenian women leaders who are on missions to close the gender gap in business, academia, and government.”

A sought-after speaker, seasoned tech executive, award-winning marketing and business influencer, board member and angel investor, Dr. Fletcher is author of the best-selling book Disrupters: Success Strategies From Women Who Break The Mold.

AIWA scholarships, ranging in value from $500 to $5,000, are funded by named endowments as well as annual donations. Every year, the need for support far outweighs available funds. AIWA encourages donations for this important means of assistance and encouragement for talented and needy student applicants.

Details regarding eligibility, as well as the scholarship application can be found on the AIWA website. Questions can be addressed to scholarships@aiwainternational.org.