Tickets available for “Rebirth: A Concert Dedicated to Our Heroes”

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — Tickets are still available for “Rebirth: A Concert Dedicated to Our Heroes,” a cultural program hosted by the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) New Jersey “Agnouni” Chapter, ARS Bergen County “Armenouhi” Chapter, ARS NJ “Shakeh” Chapter, AYF-YOARF New Jersey “Arsen” Chapter, Homenetmen of New Jersey and Hamazkayin of New Jersey.

The concert will be taking place at Henry P. Becton Regional High School at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“Rebirth” will feature poet Hermine Avagyan, oud master Ara Dinkjian, dance ethnographer Gagik Ginosyan, duduk master Arsen Petrosyan and singers Arabo Ispiryan and Nune Yesayan.