Hamazkayin’s Petag program accepting 2023 applications

Hamazkayin USA is pleased to announce that registration is now open for this year’s Petag Western Armenian Immersion program to be held from August 6-18, 2023.

Petag is a 12-day, overnight Western Armenian immersion experience designed to bring together young Armenians aged 10-14 to create, explore and bring the Armenian language to life. Participants will engage in Armenian language learning while taking part in activities they enjoy. There will be a variety of workshops, sports and outdoor play, arts and crafts, song and dance and field trips. Fluency in Armenian is not required to participate.

Petag is once again being held at the St. Raphaela Retreat Center in Haverford, PA, a beautiful expansive property located 30 minutes from Philadelphia.

Participants will check in at 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 6. Pick up will be on Friday, August 18.