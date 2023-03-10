Literary Lights to feature We Are All Armenian editor Aram Mrjoian

NEW YORK, NY—Literary Lights continues with another in-person event in New York City, featuring Aram Mrjoian, editor of We Are All Armenian, who will be joined by the anthology’s contributors, Chris Bohjalian, Nancy Kricorian, Scout Tufankjian and Hrag Vartanian.

The event, hosted by the Columbia University Armenian Center and co-sponsored by the Armenian Society of Columbia University, will take place on April 3, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. in Room CO3 of Columbia University’s School of Social Work.

Literary Lights is a monthly reading series organized by the International Armenian Literary Alliance (IALA), the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) and the Krikor and Clara Zohrab Information Center. The series will also feature a virtual event with Mrjoian and the book’s contributors on April 29, at 1:00 p.m. EST. Details will soon be announced.

We Are All Armenian is a groundbreaking collection of personal essays by established and emerging Armenian voices exploring the multilayered realities of life in the Armenian Diaspora. Anthology contributors also include Nancy Agabian, Liana Aghajanian, Sophia Armen, Kohar Avakian, J. P. Der Boghossian, Raffy Boudjikanian, Mashinka Firunts Hakopian, Anna Gazmarian, Olivia Katrandjian, Naira Kuzmich, Chris McCormick, Carene Rose Mekertichyan, Aline Ohanesian and Raffi Joe Wartanian.