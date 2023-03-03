NAASR to celebrate Marc Mamigonian’s 25 years with organization

BELMONT, Mass. — The National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) will host an in-person and online program celebrating the 25th anniversary of its Academic Director Marc A. Mamigonian. The event will be held at the NAASR Vartan Gregorian Building on Thursday, March 16, at 7:00 pm.

Mamigonian will engage in a dynamic conversation with Dr. Khatchig Mouradian on a quarter century of developments at NAASR, the field of Armenian Studies and a multitude of other topics, followed by an open discussion with the audience.

This will be an in-person event and also presented online live via Zoom and YouTube. For those attending in person, NAASR recommends the wearing of masks to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus. A reception will follow the program.

Mamigonian is the Director of Academic Affairs of NAASR, where he has worked since 1998. He is the co-author of the volume Annotations to James Joyce’s Ulysses (Oxford University Press, 2022; with John N. Turner and Sam Slote) and annotated editions of Joyce’s A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man (Alma Classics, 2014; with John N. Turner) and Ulysses (Alma Classics, 2015, with John N. Turner and Sam Slote). He has served as the editor of the Journal of Armenian Studies and the volume The Armenians of New England (Armenian Heritage Press, 2004). He has published articles in Genocide Studies International, James Joyce Quarterly, Armenian Review, Journal of the Society for Armenian Studies and elsewhere.

Dr. Mouradian is the Armenian and Georgian Specialist at the Library of Congress, lecturer in Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African Studies at Columbia University, and member of the NAASR Board of Directors.