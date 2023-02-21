Dance for humanitarian causes with ‘MegEnk’ Community Dance Ensemble

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The Armenian Relief Society (ARS) Cambridge “Shushi” Chapter is excited to announce the introduction of its ‘MegEnk’ (Մեկ Ենք) Community Dance Ensemble.

Lessons will be held on Thursdays beginning March 2 from 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at the Armenian Cultural and Educational Center (ACEC), 47 Nichols Ave., Watertown, MA 02472. Anyone from the ages of 18 to 99 is welcome to participate. Participants should dress comfortably and bring water. Snacks are optional.

Please register by February 28 to participate in the March kick-off.

Los Angeles native Alex Avaneszadeh will serve as instructor. Avaneszadeh is co-founder of the Lernazang Ethnographic Ensemble, an LA-based traditional Armenian music and dance group founded in 2017. For almost 10 years, Avaneszadeh has been practicing, teaching and performing Armenian ethnographic dances that are representative of the various regions of historic Armenia. He was introduced to the ethnographic dance space in Armenia, having initially spent time learning from members of the Karin Ethnographic Dance Ensemble in Yerevan. Avaneszadeh has extensive experience teaching Armenian diaspora communities in Los Angeles, Washington, DC and the Boston area through Hamazkayin and local Armenian schools. He was the instructor for Birthright Armenia’s traditional dance classes as a Birthright intern in 2018. He resides in the Boston area and is currently a graduate student at The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University (‘23).

The ARS “Shushi” Chapter encourages everyone to join them in dancing for humanitarian causes and uniting our community! Scan the QR Code and register.