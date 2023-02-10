In Memory of Ida Krikorian

Ida Krikorian of Cambridge and a former longtime resident of Methuen passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 9, 2023. She was 101 years old.

Born and raised in Methuen, Ida was the beloved daughter of Oscar and Shooshan (Hovanasian) Arakelian and stepfather John Minassian. She graduated from Searles High School in Methuen in 1939. She retired from Raytheon as a supervisor.

Ida was predeceased by her dear sister Rose Arakelian. She is survived by her loving daughter Dr. Susan Krikorian and husband Dr. Jack Jaffe. She is also survived by a godson Dr. Mark Muradian, his wife Carol, niece Hope (Krikorian) Fabiani and her husband Stephen, as well as several devoted cousins and relatives.

Ida was an active member of the Ladies Guild of St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church and enjoyed volunteering at bazaars and picnics. She enjoyed traveling, cooking and playing Gin Rummy. She loved to host friends and relatives in her warm and inviting home.

Her family members extend their deepest gratitude to the nurses and staff at Neville Center in Cambridge for their exceptional care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church, 158 Main St, North Andover, MA 01845.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Monday, February 13 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at Cataudella Funeral Home, 126 Pleasant Valley Street, Methuen. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM in the funeral home chapel.

Burial will be in Bellevue Cemetery in Lawrence.