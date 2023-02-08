In Memory of Doris Maranjian

Doris Mary (Allukian) Maranjian died peacefully on February 5, 2023. She was 92 years old.

Doris was born on July 6, 1930 in Boston to the late Myron and Mary (Nahabedian) Allukian Sr. Her mother was an Armenian Genocide survivor.

Doris grew up in Watertown and Boston’s South End, graduating from Boston’s Girls High School in 1948 and Boston Clerical in 1950. Doris then worked in the Personnel Office and Governor Christian Herter’s office at the State House. After recovering from a serious illness, she went to the McLean Hospital School of Nursing and became an RN in 1963. Doris then worked as a psychiatric nurse at McLean Hospital and Danvers State Hospital. She was a conscientious nurse and strong advocate for the neediest patients.

In November 1964, she married Azad Maranjian, who died in 2010. They lived in Lynnfield then South Dennis, Cape Cod.

Doris was an active gardener, enjoyed walking the beach at low tide and riding her bicycle. She valued her family, friends and relatives, especially her lifelong friend and cousin Lora (Bakerjian) Oliver (deceased) and husband Paul; and peer cousins Garbis and Angel Allekian.

Doris was a valued mentor and colleague with a caring and generous spirit that will be sorely missed. She is survived by her brother Dr. Myron Allukian Jr. and his wife Ruth; nephews Dr. Myron Allukian III and his wife Dr. Lindsay Rogers, Jason and Nathan Allukian and his wife Nicole Thomas; nieces Drs. Kristin and Alison Allukian, Alexandra Allukian and her wife Olivia Zetter and five grand nephews and nieces.

Funeral services will be held at The Armenian Memorial Church, 32 Bigelow Ave. on Saturday, February 11 at 11 a.m. Visiting hours at Giragosian Funeral Home, 576 Mt. Auburn St., Watertown on Friday, February 10 from 4-7 p.m. By request of the family, masks are expected. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in Doris’ memory to Armenian Memorial Church.