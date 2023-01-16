ARF of Boston to host community forum, “Looming Crisis in Armenia and Artsakh”

WATERTOWN, Mass. — The ARF of Boston will be hosting an in-person community forum providing updates on the looming crisis in Armenia and Artsakh. This event, which is open to the public, will be held on Monday, January 23 at 7:00 p.m. at the Armenian Cultural and Educational Center, 47 Nichols Avenue, Watertown.



This community forum will be hosted by Ani Zargarian and will feature Alison Tahmizian-Meuse, a veteran journalist who has spent the last year and a half in Armenia.

Born and raised in the Armenian community of the Merrimack Valley, Tahmizian Meuse is a graduate of George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs and a Middle East reporter. Over the past decade, she has served as a journalist for Agence France-Presse, NPR and the Asia Times. She has served in the Department of External Relations at the office of former President Armen Sarkissian and as an instructor at the American University of Armenia. Currently, she serves as a strategic advisor for the Delhi-based consultancy DeepStrat.

In the summer of 2022, she moved to the village of Aghavno to support local leaders in their efforts to prevent the handover of the artery connecting Armenia and Artsakh. In this forum, she will walk us through how her fellowship in the Armenian government, teaching the new generation at the American University of Armenia and engaging in civic activism in Armenia and Artsakh afforded her a close-up view of the greatest challenge facing the Armenian nation in a century. The audience will have the opportunity to engage the speaker in a Q&A session following her presentation.

The ARF Sardarabad Gomideh of Boston will also outline its activities aimed at addressing the current crisis in Artsakh and invite the audience and the Greater Boston Armenian community to join in.