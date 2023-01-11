Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday announced that he had refused to host Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeeping drills in Armenia — explicitly rebuffing Russian support not only to Artsakh, but the Republic of Armenia itself. “The military presence of the Russian Federation not only does not ensure the security of the Republic of Armenia, but also creates a threat to its security,” he told a room of hand-picked reporters. He specified that his government “informed the CSTO joint headquarters in writing that we do not consider it appropriate to hold such military exercises in the Republic of Armenia in this situation. Those military exercises will not take place this year,” Pashinyan said. The press conference came a day after Pashinyan-aligned demonstrators attempted to surround the Russian military base in Gyumri, the sentinel on the border with hostile Turkey, demanding Russia’s expulsion. It was the latest step in a pattern of sabotage, which began with Pashinyan’s 2018 jailing of Armenia’s respected CSTO representative General Yuri Khachadurov over spurious claims, later thrown out, and the ill-fated dismissal of CSTO warnings of an impending Azeri attack and rejection of preventative military drills in September 2020. Last fall, Armenia again declined to participate in CSTO drills, and Pashinyan capped the year by making a public spectacle of rejecting a military support package in the final minutes of a summit attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russian Defense Ministry has announced that units of the Russian Ground Forces will take part in a peacekeeping exercise of the CSTO to be held in Armenia, according to the website of the Russian Defense Ministry.

Pashinyan’s latest rebuffing of a military exercise explicitly aimed at bolstering CSTO’s peacekeeping capacity and interoperability, and which would have brought Russian ground troops to counter the Turkish buildup on Armenia’s borders, comes as Russia’s peacekeeping mission in Artsakh Republic is under unprecedented pressure from Baku and now Yerevan. Pashinyan, in parallel with his consolidation over all key levers of power, namely the judiciary and police, has dropped even verbal support for Artsakh’s right to self-determination, gifting Erdogan and Aliyev fresh diplomatic leverage to demand the end of the Russian protectorate, eliminate Artsakh as an autonomous republic, and then continue with the ongoing campaign to sever Armenia from its vital lungs to the outside world through Georgia and Iran. Russian peacekeepers stationed on the precarious low ground beneath the occupied fortress city of Shushi are currently locked in a month-old standoff with Azeri forces on the artery connecting Artsakh to Armenia. Baku has strategically put forward unarmed personnel posing as eco-activists as the veneer of its blockade, effectively controlling the media narrative and precluding the use of force for their removal. While Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan has called for the peacekeepers’ mandate to be strengthened and numbers boosted, the Pashinyan administration has done the opposite — working to convince the Armenian public and Diaspora that Artsakh’s submission to Azerbaijan is in the best interest of the nation.