HYE Margins: Whirlaway Golf Center

It’s overcast along the riverside in Methuen, Massachusetts. The only discernible sound is the whisper of the cold November wind signaling the end to most outdoor activities, including golf. Mark Kazanjian is manning his post at Whirlaway Golf Center, going back and forth between calls with vendors, consulting with his staff and assisting customers.

Whirlaway Golf Center was conceived through the opportunistic and enterprising ambition of Mark’s grandmother Rose. She joined the workforce in the eighth grade; her family understood agriculture and trade from the old country. “My grandmother made butter and cheese and would sell it, having her husband and six sons help her with deliveries, at the time by horse and buggy! She was in sales,” recounted Mark.

Despite the economic downturn of the Great Depression in 1929, Rose still kept an open mind for opportunities where they might least be expected for an Armenian family. Mark’s father Saco (Joe) had been working with his older brother George at Loch Haven Golf Course until it went bankrupt. With blood in the streets and the US economy in shambles, Rose mortgaged her home to purchase a 10-acre tract of Loch Haven at a bottom-barrel price.

“Riverside Golf,” today Whirlaway Golf Center, was not an instant cash-cow. “There weren’t many golfers [at that time],” likely as the result of the recession, reflected Mark. The only customers the range could find were doctors and lawyers to whom the family would often need to exchange golf-play for their services. Rose continued to run her cheese and butter business while her husband worked long days at the local mill to keep the family afloat.

World War II enters the picture, and four of the six Kazanjian boys see battle. Uncertainty grips the family, not only for the safe return of their soldiers, but also for financial stability. Faith and community were the pivotal cornerstones for the Kazanjian family during these hard times. Mark says his whole family was active in the Holy Cross Armenian Church community in Lawrence during this time. Luckily, all four soldiers returned home, and upon their reuniting, the family decided to expand their business and build “Whirlaway Café,” a bar and lounge for thirsty golfers.

Mark, for his part, started working on the golf range at 10 years old. He also picked up shifts at his maternal family’s local food market. Early experiences introduced Mark to retail and the concept of supply and demand. After years of young Mark hearing golfers ask for spare equipment, a high school friend asked if he could spot him a pair of golf gloves. The nearest store was the Wilson Factory in Newton. When Mark entered the store, his eyes widened with enthusiasm as he’d discovered Riverside Golf’s next big venture.

Mark started selling golf merchandise near the driving range seasonally throughout his high school and college years. An avid golfer, he was recognized as a Second Team All-American and qualified for an 18-city professional tour. “Throughout my travels, I would always go to the Armenian churches in the area,” recalled Mark. “[While living in Miami] I would drive 45 minutes to go to the Armenian church every Sunday.” Mark was also the national chairman of the Armenian Church Youth Organization of America (ACYOA) and would visit and start new chapters to connect Armenian youth in communities large and small.

Today, Whirlaway Golf Center operates as a successful, two-story, 16,000 square foot pro-shop and driving range. Despite decades of success, Whirlaway Golf Center, like many businesses, was tested during the pandemic. “COVID shut us down from March to June 2020,” Mark recounts. “At the time, there were questions as to what was going to happen to our business, but you’ve got to have faith.” Mark never lost faith in his business, and once June came and the ban was lifted, “business nearly doubled and COVID had actually revitalized the golf industry.”



Faith, an open mind and a strong work ethic have helped Whirlaway Golf Center preserve its legacy through four generations of Armenians. As winter approaches, Whirlaway’s core values suggest there will be greener pastures on the other side.