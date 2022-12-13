Watertown’s ARS Chapter hosts comedy night with Hamazkayin Montreal

WATERTOWN, Mass. — On December 3rd, Watertown’s Armenian Relief Society (ARS) “Leola Sassouni” Chapter welcomed the Hamazkayin Montreal Bedros Atamiam Theater Group for a performance of the comedy play “Yergoo Geen Meg Amoosin” (Run for your Wife) by Ray Cooney.

Chapter chairwoman Nartoohi Abrimian addressed the audience and welcomed the 240 guests in attendance, including clergy and ARS Central and Regional representatives. She highlighted the chapter’s 112-year existence and noted its members’ hard work over the years to help make a difference in their local communities and in the homeland. Over the past three years, Abrimian noted her chapter’s tireless efforts throughout the pandemic, raising funds for Lebanon, Artsakh, Syria, Armenia and local initiatives. The members of the ARS “Leola Sassouni” chapter have followed in the footsteps of the hero for whom their chapter is named.

The stage was set like an Armenian living room at the Armenian Cultural and Educational Center (ACEC) as the talented cast delivered a hilarious and entertaining performance for all.

The successful event ended with refreshments and an opportunity for members of the community to socialize. The ARS “Leola Sassouni” Chapter congratulates the Bedros Atamian Theater Group for a memorable performance.