Armenia Tree Project announces premiere of short film, Antar

BELMONT, Mass. — A new film by renowned director Artak Avetyan will examine Armenia Tree Project’s remarkable efforts to reforest the country and mission to use trees to improve the standard of living of its residents.

The English language version of “Antar” will premiere on Wednesday, December 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) in Belmont, Massachusetts.

Since 1994, ATP has planted seven million trees in Armenia and Artsakh. The majority of those trees were planted by ATP’s forestry department, which to date has established 1,500 hectares of new forest in Armenia.

Tigran Palazyan, ATP’s chief propagator, will be present to answer questions after the short film. Light refreshments will be served. Admission is free.