NAASR Holiday Open House to feature presentations by Dr. Khatchig Mouradian

BELMONT, Mass. — Dr. Khatchig Mouradian, the Armenian and Georgian Area Specialist at the Library of Congress, will be the featured speaker during the NAASR Holiday Open House on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at the NAASR Vartan Gregorian Building, 395 Concord Ave., Belmont, MA.

Dr. Mouradian will be part of a special youth program at 5:00 p.m., engaging in conversation with Harvard doctoral student Julia Hintlian and the audience on “The Books and Authors That Inspired My Journey.” At 7:30 p.m., he will present an illustrated lecture, “Gas Balloons, Emperors, and Armenian Mapmakers: A Cartographic Journey through the Library of Congress’s Collections,” made possible by the support of the Dadourian Foundation.

The Open House will run from 4:00 p.m. until the conclusion of the evening’s programs. Light refreshments will be offered prior to the 7:30 program. There will be a one-day-only 20 percent discount for in-store and online sales of all items in the NAASR bookstore.

The 5:00 youth program will be in-person only. The 7:30 lecture will be both in-person and streamed live on Zoom and on NAASR’s YouTube page. For those attending in person, NAASR recommends the wearing of masks to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Dr. Mouradian is the Armenian and Georgian Area Specialist at the Library of Congress and a lecturer in Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African Studies at Columbia University. He serves as co-principal investigator of the project on Armenian Genocide denial at the Global Institute for Advanced Studies, New York University. He’s also a member of the NAASR Board of Directors and serves on its Academic Advisory Committee.

Dr. Mouradian is the author of The Resistance Network: The Armenian Genocide and Humanitarianism in Ottoman Syria, 1915-1918, which received the Syrian Studies Association “Honourable Mention 2021.” He is the co-editor of two forthcoming volumes, After the Ottomans: Genocide’s Long Shadow and Armenian Resilience and Handbook of the Late Ottoman Empire: History and Legacy. He is the editor of the peer-reviewed journal The Armenian Review.

Admission is free and all are welcome. Parking is available around the building and in adjacent areas.