In Memory of Martin “David” Kzirian

Martin “David” Kzirian passed away on October 31. He was born on August 9th, 1924 in Camden, New Jersey. His parents were survivors of the Armenian Genocide: Mardiros Kzirian from Divrig, Sebastia and Ovsanna (Nalbandian) Kzirian from Yozgat. His sister Mary survives him at the age of 100.

He grew up in the Overbrook section of west Philadelphia in a modest home behind his father’s shoe repair shop. He attended Overbrook High School. He always loved sports and was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan. Unsure of which direction to pursue for his employment, he turned to sales and never looked back.

He was a consummate salesperson and self-taught businessman. In 1948 while presenting a sales pitch to the Yasaian family, he met Sara, the love of his life, and they married at St. Gregory’s on January 2, 1949. They originally lived on Cobb’s Creek Parkway in west Philadelphia. Their son Antranig (Andrew) was born in December 1949 and daughter Melanie in August 1954. He always encouraged and supported his children in their endeavors. Andrew is married to Madonna Seraydarian; Melanie’s partner is Keith Mason.

David opened his own businesses; he sold vacuum cleaners, sewing machines, medical recliner chairs and finally stair elevators. The elevator business grew substantially and covered the entire greater Delaware Valley. Both of his children ultimately joined the enterprise. He still came into the office, albeit limited hours, until he was 90 years old.

David was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He doted on his grandsons Antranig (Lianna) and Jim (Nora) Kzirian and their children Tavit, Ara, Summer and Alexandra. He was proud of his Armenian ancestry and always supported Armenian organizations. He was a longtime member of the Ararat Square Club and the Tzeghagronner—the original name of the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF). He was sworn into the Philadelphia “Sebouh” Chapter at its inception by General Karekin Nejdeh.

When Sara was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, he devoted every resource to arranging care for her at home because he wanted his wife to be surrounded by her loving family members.

David was a respected member of the Philadelphia Armenian community and will be sorely missed by his family and friends.