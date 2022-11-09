Our Beautiful Armenia

On a warm sunny day

In beautiful and

Peaceful Yerevan

Today and the sky is

So blue and sun

It’s so bright

And the little birds are

Singing so passionately

In the warm Gyumri sunlight

And the children are

Playing in Ashtarak sun

And it’s so hot today and

I’ve been drinking

My Armenian brandy all day

And a warm gentle breeze

Blowing all day and I’m

In sunny Vagharshapat today and

The cherry blossom trees

Smell so beautiful and there

Gently blowing softly

In the morning wind

And I’m watching

The flowers are dancing in

The warm sunlight

There smiling so bright

In the sunlight and there

Swaying side to side and it’s

Just a magical sight

And the hills are

So green and bright and

I’m watching the stars

Shining in Yerevan tonight and

It’s just so beautiful and peaceful

All night and the stars twinkling

Every night and

The moon shines so bright

It’s so beautiful and blue tonight

And the midnight breeze feels

So magical tonight and it’s

Time to whisper to beautiful

And peaceful

Armenia good night.