ARS of Eastern USA to offer Western Armenian conversation classes

The Armenian Relief Society Eastern USA will start Western Armenian conversation classes virtually for adults in January of 2023.

The program started at the Nareg Armenian School in New Jersey, and in order to encourage greater participation, it was proposed to be implemented on a regional level. As such, this is a pilot program recommended by the ARS of Eastern USA 101st convention delegates.

This program is an effort to preserve the Armenian language and encourage individuals to learn and speak their native language in their diasporan communities.

The program instructor will be ARS member Sossi Essajanian. She will use the Eastern Prelacy’s bilingual Let’s Chat books. These resources are rich with vocabulary words and short dialogues used in daily conversation. The program will help individuals learn phrases, understand and communicate in Armenian.

The program fee for the 10-week session is $100 and includes the Let’s Chat book. The virtual classes will be held on Wednesdays, starting on January 11, 2023. The session will end on March 15, 2023.

All individuals and communities are encouraged to participate.