Juliana Grigoryan wins first prize at the Operalia Competition

RIGA, Latvia—The Operalia Competition has announced its 2022 winners.

The competition, which held its finale at the Latvian National Opera on Sunday, announced that Armenian soprano Juliana Grigoryan and American tenor Anthony León won first prize.

Second prize went to Spanish soprano Serena Sáenz, American tenor Duke Kim and German countertenor Nils Wanderer.

Third prize went to American mezzo-soprano Maire Therese Carmack, South Korean baritone Youngjun Park and South Korean bass-baritone Jongwon Han.

The Birgit Nilsson Prize went to Sáenz, who also took home the Pepita Embil Prize of Zarzuela. The Don Plácido Domingo Ferrer Prize of Zarzuela went to León.

The Rolex Prize of the Audience went to Grigoryan and Park.

Finally, the CulturArte Prize was awarded to American tenor Anthony Ciaramitaro.