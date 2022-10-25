St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church to host annual bazaar

WATERTOWN, Mass. — St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church is looking forward to welcoming community members to its 66th annual bazaar. The traditional gathering is the church’s largest fundraiser of the year and will be held on Friday, November 4 (10 am – 8 p.m.) through Saturday, November 5 (10 a.m. – 7 p.m.). This year, the church is returning to its original gathering place for this event—in the church hall at 1 Artsakh Street.

Volunteers have been busy preparing for months. There will be a variety of gourmet items, including frozen manti and kufteh, as well as pastries like choreg, simit and nazoog. The Country Store and Gift Shoppe will also be open for unique holiday items. The grill masters will also be busy firing up delicious kebab meals. The church is also selling raffle tickets for a drawing to be held in December with great prizes for eight lucky winners. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the church office.