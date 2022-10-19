Sts. Vartanantz Food Festival a huge success

PROVIDENCE, RI—Hundreds attended the annual Sts. Vartanantz Church Food Festival on Saturday, held on church grounds for the first time in the history of the church in many decades.

Dozens of dedicated church members began arriving on church grounds early in the morning. By 6 a.m., the grills were fired up and already roasting fresh vegetables.

Just before the event was opened up to the public, Rev. Fr. Kapriel Nazarian prayed with the volunteers and thanked them for their efforts. He also praised God for such a beautiful day.

Volunteers spent months preparing for this church fundraising event. Helping hands from the novice to the experienced baked during the day and made kufteh at night. The event was organized by festival co-chairs Arees Khatchadourian and Garo Tashian.

A massive effort was made to draw in neighbors and visitors from all over the state to help make the festival a huge success. Over 1,000 dinners (shish, losh and chicken) and 250 falafel sandwiches were sold.

Guests were delighted to dance to traditional Armenian music by Harry Bedrossian and his band and witness the first public performance of the Hamazkayin Artsakh Dance Troupe.

This church bazaar, which is now a food festival, dates back 70 years or so.

Organizers and volunteers recalled the words of Providence legend Mal Varadian—“Make it better than it was”—and look forward to next year’s festivities.