AGBU-YP Boston to host networking event with Weekly assistant editor

BELMONT, Mass.—The AGBU Young Professionals (AGBU-YP) of Boston will be joining the global YP network and hosting a local networking event called YP Connect.

The weeknight gathering, designed to celebrate the power of networking and its impact on the growth of young Armenian professionals around the world, will be held at the NAASR Vartan Gregorian Building on Wednesday, October 26 at 6:30 p.m.

Armenian Weekly assistant editor Leeza Arakelian will be serving as a guest speaker. Arakelian, who graduated from Emerson College in 2012 with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism, will be sharing insight into her career and helping stimulate discussions around how best to utilize one’s professional skill set to help make a difference in the local and global Armenian community.

Participants are invited to register online.