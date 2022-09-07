Worcester AYF Olympics 2022 Summary Results

Here are the results of the 88th annual AYF Olympics held in Worcester, Massachusetts over Labor Day weekend. After three consecutive wins, the Greater Boston “Nejdeh” Chapter has retired the coveted Olympic Cup. And in a turn of events from Sunday’s highly anticipated announcement of the winners, AYF Olympics officials are reporting a clear second place winner—Detroit—followed by the Providence Varantians in third.

Look for extensive AYF Olympic coverage from longtime contributors Harry Derderian, Mark Gavoor and Bob Tutunjian and Weekly sports correspondent Andre Khatchaturian in the AYF Olympics Special Issue, slated for publication on September 24.

As in previous years, we are asking for page sponsors to defray the costs of producing this commemorative insert. A page sponsorship is $100. Sponsors can mail a check to the Hairenik Association (80 Bigelow Avenue, Watertown, Mass., 02472) or donate online.

Final Chapter Standings

1 Greater Boston 166* 2 Detroit 143* 3 Providence 130* 4 Philadelphia 71 5 North Andover 37 6 New Jersey 33 7 Middlesex West 19* 8 New York 11 9 Worcester 10 10 Granite City 6 11 North Valley (West) 5 12 Chicago 3 13 West San Fernando (West) 2 14 Manhattan 1*

*Note: Total points for these chapters have been changed since Sunday due to a timing error.

Most Improved: Philadelphia

Softball Winner: Providence

High Scorer Chapter Event 1 Event 2 Event 3 Courtney Boghosian Providence 50 yd. Freestyle 50 yd. Backstroke 100 yd. Freestyle Anoush Krafian Greater Boston Shot Put 100 m. Dash 200 m. Dash Gor Bagumyan Providence 50 yd. Freestyle 50 yd. Backstroke 50 yd. Butterfly

Women’s Pentathlon Winner: Lori Ganjian, Greater Boston, 1489 points

Men’s Pentathlon Winner: Sasoun Tcholakian, Detroit, 2323 points

Outstanding Records

Alex Kassabian New York Golf 67 Old record 69 set 2021 by Alex Kassabian, New York Theresa Jelalian New Jersey Golf 39 Old record 40 set 2013 by Michelle Hagopian, Granite City Swimming Relay Providence 200 Co-Ed Free 1:50.61 Old record 1:56.95 set 2021 by Greater Boston Alex Avakian Greater Boston Discus 154’3″ Old record 151’7” set 2015 by Alex Avakian, Greater Boston

Ernest Nahigian Sportsmanship Award: Talia Oknayan (Detroit)