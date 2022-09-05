In Memory of Dickran Haroian

Dickran Gregory Haroian of Waltham (formerly a resident of Belmont for 50 years), passed away on September 2, 2022 at Meadow Green Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Waltham, Massachusetts. Dear son of the late Arakel and Daleta (Ferahian) Haroian; cherished brother of the late Henry Haroian and Haigaz (Huck) Haroian; beloved husband of the late Melina Marilyn (Misakian) Haroian of 66 years; devoted father of Dr. Alan Haroian and his wife Kristin of Londonderry, NH and John Haroian and his wife Debra of North Andover, MA; loving grandfather of Carl and Edward Haroian, both of Boston, MA. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Following graduation from Watertown High School, Dickran served in the US Army and was deployed in Schwetzingen, Germany for two years. Once he completed his military service, he married his childhood sweetheart in October of 1955. He then went on to work for the US Postal Service for 31 years, starting as a letter carrier and retiring as a supervisor at the South Postal Annex in Boston. Following his retirement from the US Postal Service, he was employed by the Cambridge Trust Company in Harvard Square where he managed their mailroom for 15 years. Dickran, who was the youngest son born to survivors of the Armenian Genocide, was very proud of his ancestry and heritage. He was a lifelong parishioner of St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church. Dickran was a totally selfless individual. His happiest days were those spent doing good deeds for others. He was a friend to all who knew him.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church in Watertown followed by interment at the Highland Meadow Cemetery in Belmont. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Dickran’s memory to St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 38 Elton Avenue, Watertown, MA 02472.