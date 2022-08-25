CYSCA 35th anniversary celebration set for September 8

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The Cambridge-Yerevan Sister City Association (CYSCA) will celebrate the 35th anniversary of its founding on Thursday, September 8, 2022. The event is being hosted in partnership with the Office of the Mayor of Cambridge and the Cambridge Peace Commission. It will be open to the public free of charge and will take place from 5:30-7:30 PM at Cambridge City Hall at 795 Massachusetts Avenue in Central Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

An invitation to this milestone event has been issued by Cambridge Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui to the Office of the Mayor of Yerevan. The event will begin at 5:30 PM with a program in the Sullivan Chamber with the participation of Mayor Siddiqui. The program will be followed by a reception with hors d’oeuvres.

In addition, an exhibit highlighting CYSCA’s origin and accomplishments will be on display at Cambridge City Hall from September 8-19, 2022. Over 35 years, CYSCA has organized scores of projects and exchanges engaging individuals and groups of professionals in a variety of fields including education, the arts, public health, entrepreneurship and the environment, as well as two-way student exchanges.

The mission of the Cambridge-Yerevan Sister City Association (CYSCA) is to foster friendship, mutual trust and dynamic interaction between the peoples of Cambridge and Yerevan as well as their neighboring regions; to build links between them; to promote public awareness of issues of mutual concern; and to appreciate and accommodate the various manifestations of diversity in these communities.



The organization was founded by the Cambridge City Council and the Cambridge Peace Commission.