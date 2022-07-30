Online concert to feature an exclusive performance by the Komitas Quartet

WATERTOWN, Mass. — The Armenian Museum of America has announced its 11th online concert featuring an exclusive performance by the Komitas Quartet of Yerevan. The concert will be shown online on Sunday, August 14 at 1:00 pm EST (10:00 am PST and 9:00 pm in Yerevan).

Founded in 1924, the Komitas Quartet is the oldest-established string quartet still performing today. The group is named after Komitas, who had a formidable impact on Armenian music at the turn of the 20th century.

From its early days, the Komitas Quartet was inspired by a variety of composers including Haydn, Beethoven, Schumann, Mendelssohn, Ravel, Debussy, Borodin, Tchaikovsky and Prokofiev.

Arrangements of Komitas’ songs are a vital part of the repertoire of the Quartet, thus giving the world a chance to listen to the rich diversity of Armenian music.

The Komitas Quartet has performed with world-famous musicians including Emil Gilels, Dmitri Shostakovich, Victor Merzhanov and Itzhak Perlman. The Quartet has played all over the world, in countries including Germany, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Austria, Japan, Canada and the US.

This concert will be recorded in Armenia exclusively for the Armenian Museum of America. It is produced by Daniel Ayriyan. Performers include Eduard Tadevosyan (violin), Syuzi Yeritsyan (violin), Alexander Kosemyan (viola) and Anzhela Sargsyan (cello).

The online concert series is free thanks to a generous grant from the Dadourian Foundation. Preregistration is not required. The link will be available on the Museum’s Facebook page, YouTube Channel, and website.