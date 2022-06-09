Pan-Armenianism after the 2020 Artsakh War

Editor’s Note: Samuel Mehrabian, a member of the AYF Chicago “Ararat” Chapter, was one of six winners in the 2022 Junior Seminar Council AYF Camp Haiastan Campership Essay Competition. The winners were announced at Junior Seminar late last month. The winning authors received prize money and publication of their essays in the Armenian Weekly. Mehrabian’s essay, which won second place in the younger group (ages 10 to 12), answered the following prompt: How has the recent Artsakh War affected the global Armenian nation?



“Armenia, who did not know how to die for you in your hour of need and who will not want to die for you tomorrow – is not your son, is not an Armenian.” – Karekin Nzhdeh

The recent Artsakh War affected the global Armenian nation in several ways. In a way, although still an unrealized dream for the Turkish nation, this war spurred a pan-Armenianism in all Armenians around the world. It reminded us that while we have lost a lot, our identity of who we are as Armenians is our very own strength and our unity. This war awakened the spirit of the Armenian people to work harder than ever for a free, independent and united Armenia.

First, it brought all Armenians in the diaspora from every corner of the world to rise and use their voices against the unjust tyranny targeting our people and our homeland. Armenians in various countries worked hard to lobby to put sanctions against the Azerbaijani and Turkish governments and attended demonstrations and protests. The global Armenian community provided volunteer soldiers to aid in the war, money, medical supplies and prayers for the safety of our people, our soldiers and our nation. We prayed together, we rooted for our soldiers together, and we grieved together.

Recently in our homeland, Armenians have poured into the streets to protest the demands placed on Armenia to hand over our Artsakh to our enemies. Although there are many different groups in Armenia, it is clear that the people want the government to change and to fight for our nation.

I continue to join my family in raising our voices in demonstrations, attend the annual World Cultural Fair at my school and showcase my people and my homeland, and carry on the Armenian spirit by speaking, reading and writing Armenian, and being involved in the Armenian Youth Federation.