The Khoren and Shooshanig Avedisian School searching for volunteer teachers

PARAMUS, NJ – The Khoren and Shooshanig Avedisian school in Armenia is looking for an enthusiastic, communicative and mission driven volunteer teacher for the 2022-2023 academic year who loves teaching and is willing to help high school students learn English. Why? Because it will enable them to build strong and resilient bridges of communication, which is needed for university admission, future careers and mere cross-cultural universal communication.

It is no secret that being able to communicate effectively is one of the most important life skills we can teach children.

The Khoren and Shooshanig Avedisian School is a tuition-free private school that provides a top-notch education to children of low-income families in the Malatia-Sebastia District of Yerevan, Armenia.

Avedisian School students rank among the best. They perform brilliantly in Republic Olympiads and international competitions. In the last four years, our high school has produced 111 graduates, and 111 are currently studying in leading Armenian universities. A distinguishing characteristic of the school is that it instills character and Christian values in the students, providing them with life-skills such as critical thinking, determination, resilience, and work ethics.

This exceptionally innovative school encourages its teachers to identify and apply modern teaching methods and tools for continuous self-development, teaching skills, and comprehensive, effective teaching for students. We inspire the exchange of fresh ideas among teachers, helping them grow in their professional and personal development.

So hurry to be the first to pass along your invaluable English knowledge and inspiration to these wonderful students. For further information or to submit your resume, contact Magda Poulos [email protected] or (201) 265-2607.

Qualified candidates should have a Bachelor of Arts degree, minimum of three years high school teaching experience, and knowledge and fluency in the English language. Accommodation during tenure will be provided.