Armenian rock band Lav Eli announces east coast concert tour

CHARLOTTE, N.C.—The popular Armenian rock band Lav Eli has announced a concert tour of select US east coast cities this spring. The tour will kick off in Richmond, VA on April 27th. Performances will continue in Washington, DC on April 28th, in New York, NY on April 29th, Boston, MA on April 30th and conclude in Portland, ME on May 1st.

Lav Eli was formed in 1996 by Vanadzor, Armenia natives Mher Manukyan and Gor Mkhitarian. Previously from the band SNACK, they picked up two members from the group ALQ in David Grigoryan and Vahe Terteryan and formed their classic lineup for a demo recording in 1997 entitled “The First Lav Album.” This limited edition cassette of 200 units was printed in Armenia and had 21 songs – 10 in English and 11 in Armenian. It became a local underground classic in the hands of children and adults alike who craved an original Western rock sound that was homegrown and Armenian.

In 2020, Lav Eli updated its lineup, now consisting of Manukyan (guitar/vocals), Mkhitarian (guitar/vocals), Gor Tadevosyan (guitar/backup vocals), Tigran Voskanyan (bass), Shogher Manukyan (cello) and Vardan Paremuzyan (drums) of The Bambir. Lav Eli’s music is available on all major streaming services, including Amazon Music, Apple Music and Spotify.

For this tour, Mkhitarian, who resides in North Carolina, will be joined by his bandmate Manukyan, who will be traveling from Armenia. LA-based accordionist Ara Dabandjian, who has performed with Mkhitarian on his solo projects as well as with Lav Eli, will appear on this tour as a special guest.

The Armenian Cultural Association of Maine (ACAME), which is a presenter of Lav Eli’s concert slated for Portland, ME, will host a virtual conversation with Mher Manukyan and Gor Mkhitarian on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 9:00 am. ACAME board member Raffi DerSimonian, who is also a Portland-based musician and recording artist, will be moderating the conversation. This free program will provide music lovers of all backgrounds and cultures an opportunity to get to know the music of Lav Eli and Manukyan and Mkhitarian as professional musicians, Armenian natives, and an inspiration to thousands of music lovers across the world.

“Twenty-five years after their first appearance, Lav Eli continues to carry on a rich Armenian folk rock musical legacy to the delight of three generations of listeners,” remarked founder of Pomegranate Music, Raffi Meneshian.