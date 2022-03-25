Picture this

Little Arpi (11 months old) is given a bath near a small, wood-burning stove in Stepanakert (Photo by David Ghahramanyan, used with written permission from Hetq)

Picture this. You wake up from a sleepless night hearing your child’s screeching cry as they try to find their blanket to cover their freezing body. You rush to add on to the multiple layers they are already wearing to keep them warm. Your hands are shivering, but you give your dadig the only pair of gloves you have because she needs it more than you do. You wish that you could just boil some water to make tea, but something as simple as that is impossible without gas. A warm bath is also out of the question. Exhausted from the cold, you try to force yourself to sleep every night praying that you will wake up to a miracle, yet you are left disappointed with no change.

This is Artsakh right now.

Taking advantage of an unusually bitter and snowy winter where temperatures are dipping below freezing at night, Azerbaijan has compromised Artsakh’s gas supply from Armenia, creating a looming humanitarian disaster. 

As war-torn Artsakh freezes, the world continues to turn a blind eye toward Azerbaijan’s crimes. The media continue to ignore our people’s cries for help. Azerbaijan is still determined to wipe out Armenian people from lands that rightfully belong to us. Although we may be suffering, although we may be cold, although we may be most people’s least concern, and although we may be lost in the whirlpool of unfortunate current events, we are not hopeless. We are not defeated, and we are not weak. Let the world know, friend and foe alike, that we will continue our fight at any cost. Nothing will hinder us from our will to survive.

Our brothers and sisters in Artsakh need us. You can help make a difference with the ARS of Eastern US Artsakh Relief Fund or the AYF-YOARF Eastern Region’s “Together For Artsakh” initiative.

Meghri Dervartanian is a member of the AYF-YOARF Greater Boston "Nejdeh" Chapter and currently serves on the 2022 Central Executive. She is also a Homenetmen scout and athlete. She is currently pursuing her masters in elementary education at Lesley University and is working full time at St. Stephen's Armenian Elementary School.
