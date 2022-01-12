Don’t imagine

Imagine planning an agenda and running a successful meeting at the age of 16.

Imagine having a friend who lives in every corner of the world. 

Imagine dreaming of change and witnessing it firsthand.   

Imagine being so passionate about a cause and your people that it almost hurts. 

Imagine working in Armenia and Artsakh and making a real difference. 

Imagine being that bridge between Armenia and Javakhk.

Imagine making an impact on the lives of Armenian children every summer. 

Meghri Dervartanian at Camp Javakhk

Imagine attending a camp and being surrounded by hundreds of Armenians, building unbreakable bonds to create a new Armenia. 

Imagine being surrounded by ungers who encourage and teach you how to speak Armenian.

Imagine raising awareness through hunger strikes, protests, purpose-driven political campaigns and attracting thousands of supporters.

Imagine introducing yourself to US politicians and dignitaries.  

Imagine helping to propel the recognition of the Armenian Genocide through the US political construct. 

Imagine not only having a voice, but using it. 

Imagine becoming the role model you once admired.  

You don’t need to imagine anymore. The Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) has been turning such dreams into a reality for 89 years. Join the AYF and share the experiences of countless others who have gone through the ranks. You’ll be glad you did. I know I am. 

Meghri Dervartanian joins Armenian community in celebrating the 129th anniversary of the ARF, November 2020 (Photo: Knar Bedian)
Meghri Dervartanian is a member of the AYF-YOARF Greater Boston "Nejdeh" Chapter and currently serves on the 2022 Central Executive. She is also a Homenetmen scout and athlete. She is currently pursuing her masters in elementary education at Lesley University and is working full time at St. Stephen's Armenian Elementary School.
