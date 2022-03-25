NAASR online panel on “The Ukraine War and Armenia(ns): Immediate Impacts and Repercussions”

BELMONT, Mass.—The National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) will present a webinar on “The Ukraine War and Armenia(ns): Immediate Impacts and Repercussions,” on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 4:00 pm (Eastern) / 1:00 pm (Pacific).

The program is sponsored by the NAASR/Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation Lecture Series on Contemporary Armenian Issues.

The webinar will be accessible live on Zoom (registration required) and on NAASR’s YouTube Channel.

The program will feature a distinguished panel of experts consisting of Dr. Vicken Cheterian, lecturer in history and international relations at the University of Geneva and at Webster University Geneva; Dr. Nerses Kopalyan, Associate Professor-in-Residence of Political Science at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas; and Dr. Anna Ohanyan, Richard B. Finnegan Distinguished Professor of Political Science and International Relations at Stonehill College. The moderator will be Stepan Piligian, member of NAASR Board of Directors and columnist for the Armenian Weekly.