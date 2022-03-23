Applications now open for 2022 Junior Seminar

The Armenian Youth Federation-Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Eastern Region (AYF-YOARF) Junior Seminar Council (JSC) is thrilled to announce that applications are now open for the 2022 Junior Seminar. After a two year virtual hiatus, Junior Seminar will be in-person again at Camp Kon-O-Kwee in Fombell, Pennsylvania.

Junior Seminar will take place Memorial Day weekend from May 27, 2022 to May 30, 2022.



For those attending Junior Seminar for the first time this year, the Armenian Youth Foundation has announced that it will be sponsoring 62 AYF-ER members. Contact the JSC ([email protected]) or your local chapter executive for the promo code to apply to the application.

This year, JSC has chosen the theme Պատանեկան Վերածնունդ (“Badanegan Veradznunt” or Rebirth of Juniors) to refocus emphasis on youth empowerment. Each and every AYF junior has the power to inspire great change. The goal of this year’s Junior Seminar is for attendees to walk away with an eternal flame of revolution lit in their souls.

Junior Application (Ages 10-16)

LIT Application (Age 17)

Senior Application (Ages 18-28)