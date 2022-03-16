How do you define borders? Are borders the beginning or the end of a designated space? Villages are organic habitats. People live there.

When we speak of a border village, we are talking about communities, people, human beings, men, women and children—creatures born in the image of their Creator. Thus, the emphasis is on life, comparatively primitive, but yet pure, honest, innocent and down to earth life.

Since the dawn of the AMAA’s presence in the homeland following the 1988 earthquake, and in the 33 plus years since, the mission has exponentially grown and expanded into towns and cities, hills and valleys across Armenia and Artsakh. The AMAA has touched people. Changed destinies and directions. Spotlighted visionaries and embraced dreamers. Helped dreams come true. The mission has thrived in all fields within its operational boundaries:

▪ preaching the Word of God

▪ educating the youth and adults

▪ shielding and uplifting values

▪ reaching out to the orphan and the widow.

The AMAA’s first encounter with a border village was just 10 years ago, but the focus on border life increased after the 2020 Artsakh War. There was an assault at the door. Encroachment created anxiety, fear and darkness. There was a need for steadfast resistance and a flood of hope, love and service.



AMAA heeded the call and was there to pay attention, see and listen, greet and hug and reassure love and compassion.

Our promises to our border villages are:

▪ We will suffer and thrive with you

▪ We shall come in the dark and light a candle together

▪ We shall learn from you and together preserve the purest of our values, unstained faith and unspoiled culture.

So, are borders the beginning or the end of a space?

“People put the light on a stand and it gives light to everyone in the house.” (Matthew 5:15)

Border villages are our lighthouses. The end of Armenia’s borders is the beginning of ‘all the world.’

Please join the AMAA to keep the light on beyond the border. Empower a border family.