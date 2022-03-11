Calling for 2022 AYF Internship Directors

The Armenian Youth Federation Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (AYF-YOARF) Eastern United States is seeking a passionate, responsible and flexible director(s) for the 2022 AYF Internship in Armenia program that will tentatively take place from June 11th through August 13th. With the recent conclusion of our Intern application period, we are still in search of director applicants to accommodate for the high number of intern applicants.

While this position is unpaid, travel costs both to and from Armenia for the director will be covered by the AYF-YOARF, along with housing during the Internship. *The director(s) will also be provided with a weekly stipend of $200 a week, totaling $2,000 for the full two months, to help pay for any other additional expenses and living costs they may incur while in Armenia.

Applicants must know that this position requires great responsibility such as coordinating daily activities and excursions for the interns outside of their respective jobs. It is also required for the director to live with the interns over the two-month duration of the program.

Qualifications:

Must speak Armenian fluently;

Must be a responsive and proactive communicator and be easily accessible via messaging;

Must have spent significant time in Armenia;

Must be comfortable leading a small group of college students for two months;

Must demonstrate the ability to work with and balance a large budget;

Must be at least 21 years of age.

Requirements:

With assistance from the Central Internship Council:

Use social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc.) and word of mouth (phone calls, emails, etc.) to promote the internship;

Plan and execute excursions (typically outside of Yerevan) for the weekends;

Find appropriate jobs and place interns in their chosen field of study;

Arrange housing in Yerevan for the interns, along with handling communication with landlord (rent, utilities, etc.);

Communicate with the ARF Bureau Office of Youth Affairs in Armenia, local Armenian Relief Society (ARS) office and local AYF, and arrange visits to these offices for the interns;

Facilitate introductions to other youth in Armenia including: AYF Armenia, AYF Western Region Youth Corps, AYF Canada Youth Corps, AYF Internship in Artsakh, AGBU interns and Birthright/Armenian Volunteer Corps;

Plan and execute an educational program as well as a community service project for interns;

Ensure interns are working 30 hours per week, attending internship programs and excursions;

Facilitate interns’ blogging and collaborate with AYF PR committee;

Send daily or weekly updates to the Central Internship Council;

Write a comprehensive report after the program’s completion to share with Central Executive;

Give presentations to local communities/AYF chapters after the program’s completion and work with interns to do the same

Interested applicants should apply here. The application deadline is April 15.

Please forward any questions you may have about the job description, the AYF Internship program, or the AYF-YOARF to the 2022 Central Internship Council at [email protected].